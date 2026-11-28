Vancouver Canucks
613 Members•5,437 Posts
Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 11:00 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 11:00 PM
The Vancouver Canucks have recently missed the opportunity to battle NHL stars.
An interesting trend has emerged surrounding the Vancouver Canucks recently. Over the last week, Vancouver has run into teams missing at least one star player. In fact, the trend may not be limited to the past week, as an upcoming team may also be missing a star player.
Starting last Saturday, the Canucks battled the Minnesota Wild without star defenceman Quinn Hughes. Despite allowing a late goal, Vancouver was able to tie the game late and eventually win in a shootout. Last Saturday's win was an important one for the team, as it was just the second victory at Rogers Arena this season.
The next night, the Canucks faced the Chicago Blackhawks, who were missing two star players. Both forward Connor Bedard and defenceman Bowen Byram missed the game, which was disappointing for fans at Rogers Arena, as the two are BC-born players. Missing two of their best players didn't seem to impact the Blackhawks, as they picked up a 6-3 victory.
As for Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings, the most notable name missing was defenceman Simon Edvinsson. The 23-year-old has yet to play this year, as the player and team are in a very public contract dispute. Wednesday's game was also the first since Detroit traded Dyan Larkin, with the result being a 5-1 Red Wings win.
Related stories
The final of the four most recent games played was Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers. No team has had more drama this season than the Flyers, and it showed on Friday as forward Matvei Michkov missed the game "Due to an internal team matter." Despite all the noise, Philadelphia was still able to skate away with a 5-2 victory.
This leads to Sunday, which will also feature a star being absent. During the Boston Bruins' loss on Friday, David Pastrnak went down with an injury and has been ruled out for the upcoming matchup against Vancouver. The Bruins captain has been on fire to start the season with 32 points in 25 games.
Injuries are hitting the NHL hard in November. Even the Canucks are missing some key pieces, as center Elias Pettersson has been placed on IR, while Filip Chytil left Friday's game with an injury. Vancouver has two more games on their Eastern road trip, with their next game at Rogers Arena scheduled for December 4.
Mar 12, 2026; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (39) skates with the puck as Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) defends during the third period at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
The Hockey News
Vancouver Canucks•Minnesota Wild•Philadelphia Flyers•Chicago Blackhawks•Boston Bruins•Detroit Red Wings
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy