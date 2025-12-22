Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #36: The Drive For Five Goes Through Tocchet & The Flyers

The Vancouver Canucks (15-17-3) wrap up their five-game road trip on Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-7). Vancouver has gone a perfect 4-0-0 and will be looking for their first five-game win streak since the 2023-24 season. Monday will also be the Canucks final game before the holiday break, with the team back in action on December 27.

To pick up their fifth-straight victory, Vancouver will need to take down former head coach Rick Tocchet. The Flyers are off to a strong start to the season and enter Monday holding down the first spot in the Wild Card. That being said, Philadelphia has struggled to find some consistency of late, with just three wins in its past 10 games.

As for the Canucks, they will need to have a stronger performance than on Saturday if they want to extend their win streak. While Vancouver did pick up a win, they were outshot by 20, with Kevin Lankinen stealing two points. Even though the Canucks have two very capable goaltenders, relying on them to steal games every night is not a long-term recipe for success.

Players To Watch:

Liam Öhgren:

Liam Öhgren has made an immediate impact since joining Vancouver. He has three points in four games, which included a multi-point evening on Saturday where he also scored the game-winner. Öhgren is providing the Canucks with crucial depth scoring and, in his brief time with the team, has shown he can impact the game at the NHL level.

Trevor Zegras:

Trevor Zegras is another player who is thriving on a new team. He has 35 points in his first 34 games, which leads all Flyers skaters. Zegras has earned the trust of his new coaching staff and has become a dangerous offensive threat whenever he is on the ice.

Vancouver Canucks (15–17–3):

Points:

Elias Pettersson: 8–14–22

Kiefer Sherwood: 16–4–20

Filip Hronek: 2–18–20

Conor Garland: 7–12–19

Evander Kane: 6-12-18

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 8–5–0

Kevin Lankinen: 5–10–3

Nikita Tolopilo: 2–1–0

Jiří Patera: 0–1–0

Philadelphia Flyers (17–10–7):

Points:

Trevor Zegras: 15-20-35

Travis Konecny: 10-20-30



Christian Dvorak: 7-16-23

Owen Tippett: 10-11-21

Matvei Michkov: 8-11-19

Goaltenders:

Dan Vladar: 12-5-3

Samuel Ersson: 5-4-4

Aleksei Kolosov: 0-1-0

Game Information:

Start time: 4:30 pm PT

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

