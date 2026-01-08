Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #43: Looking For Win One Of 2026 Against The Red Wings

In the second game of a six-game road trip, the Vancouver Canucks (16–21–5) head to Detroit to take on the Detroit Red Wings in their second matchup of the season. Last time, Vancouver fell to Detroit by a score of 4–0 on home-ice. The Canucks haven’t fared much better since, as their last game featured a late comeback stymied by a confident Buffalo Sabres team that handed them a 5–3 loss. Detroit is coming off a 5–3 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Monday. Vancouver still has yet to register their first win of 2026.

A common theme for the Canucks throughout the season has been the effort level, which, oftentimes, has seen this team look competitive in games they really had no business being competitive in. Still, somehow, Vancouver has ended up losing the majority of games in which they’ve outshot their opponents, the most recent being Tuesday’s loss to the Sabres during which shots were 37–20 for the Canucks.

Vancouver’s power play has been a talking point as of late, as they’ve scored four goals since the start of 2026. While they did allow a shorthanded goal against on Tuesday, for the most part, the power play has been clicking for many of their opportunities. During each of their matches against the Boston Bruins on Saturday and the Sabres on Tuesday, Vancouver logged 12 shots on goal while on the man-advantage. Dating back to their December 30 game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the lowest number of scoring chances-for the team has logged while on the power play has been seven. With Detroit’s penalty kill clicking at a respectable rate of 80.7%, Vancouver will want to continue their power play streak heading into tonight’s game.

As it stands, the Canucks’ lines could get pretty blended up tonight, as the team iced some interesting combinations during their practice on Wednesday. These included combinations like Jake DeBrusk with Aatu Räty and Drew O’Connor, Evander Kane with Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, and Nils Höglander with David Kämpf and Kiefer Sherwood. With that being said, Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote noted not to look too deeply into these practice lines, so these may not be the combinations iced come puck drop.

Players To Watch:

Jake DeBrusk

Throughout his NHL career, DeBrusk has averaged a point per game against the Red Wings, scoring six goals and four assists in 10 games. This includes his second-career hat trick, which he recorded on December 1 of 2024 against Detroit. The forward has been playing well since being healthy-scratched on December 28, having registered two goals and two assists in his past three games. He’ll look to increase this total tonight, whether that’s alongside the impressive trio of himself, Pettersson, and Linus Karlsson, or a new set of linemates.

Lucas Raymond

Detroit’s leading points-getter, Raymond had one assist during the Canucks and Red Wings’ last matchup back on December 8. The skilled forward currently has a goal and three assists in his last five games and put up four multi-point games throughout December. Raymond swapped lines during his team’s last game, joining J.T. Compher and James Van Riemsdyk on the third line. While it’s unknown whether or not this line will stay together heading into tonight’s matchup, all three members of this trio ended up on the scoresheet in their last game.

Vancouver Canucks (16–21–5):

Points:

Elias Pettersson: 11–15–26

Filip Hronek: 3–23–26

Kiefer Sherwood: 17–5–22

Conor Garland: 7–15–22

Jake DeBrusk: 11–10–21

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 8–9–1

Kevin Lankinen: 6–10–4

Nikita Tolopilo: 2-1-0

Jiří Patera: 0-1-0

Detroit Red Wings (25–15–4):

Points:

Lucas Raymond: 12–33–45

Alex DeBrincat: 22–21–43

Dylan Larkin: 22–17–39

Moritz Seider: 7–24–31

Patrick Kane: 6–18–24

Goaltenders:

John Gibson: 14–9–1

Cam Talbot: 11–6–3

Game Information:

Start time: 4:00 pm PT

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

13 Former Canucks Taking Part In 2026 Winter Olympics

Playoffs? Why The Post-Season Is Not A Reality For The 2025-26 Vancouver Canucks

Canucks’ Lukas Reichel To Represent Germany At 2026 Winter Olympics

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.