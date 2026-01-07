Canucks’ Lukas Reichel To Represent Germany At 2026 Winter Olympics

Lukas Reichel was named to Germany’s 2026 Winter Olympic roster back in June, but will officially be representing his country as a member of the Vancouver Canucks. The forward is one of four Canucks who have been named to 2026 Winter Olympic rosters, as Elias Pettersson (Sweden), Filip Hronek and David Kämpf (Czechia), and Kevin Lankinen (Finland) have already been named to their respective rosters, while Teddy Blueger was also named to Latvia’s roster back in June.

Reichel’s time with the Canucks has not gone as planned. The forward was acquired by Vancouver back on October 25, 2025, and was brought in as a potential fix for the Canucks’ injury woes down the middle. However, Reichel found himself outplayed after a while and was ultimately sent down to the Abbotsford Canucks.

Internationally, Reichel has represented Germany quite a bit in his young career. He has taken part in four IIHF World Championships (2025, 2024, 2022, 2021) and one U20 World Junior Championship (2020). In 2024, he scored three goals and four assists in six games played.

Players who were also named to Germany’s preliminary roster back in June are Leon Draisaitl, Nico Sturm, Moritz Seider, and Philipp Grubauer. As well, former Canuck Marc Michaelis was named to the full roster earlier today.

Germany will play Denmark in their first game of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 12 at 12:10 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks Prospect Braeden Cootes Traded In The WHL

6 Canucks Who Have Surpassed Expectations Through The First Half Of The 2025-26 Season

Canucks Prospect Parker Alcos Traded To The Kelowna Rockets In WHL

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.