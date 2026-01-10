Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #44: Losing Streaks And Maple Leafs Have Historically Worked In Vancouver’s Favour

The Vancouver Canucks (16–22–5) will look to end their current losing streak of five games when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs (21–15–7) later today. Vancouver has yet to win a game in 2026 and are coming off a disappointing 5–1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Toronto is currently riding a two-game win streak, with their most recent victory coming by a narrow score of 2–1 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Things have not been going well for the Canucks fans who want to see a competitive roster. Vancouver has shown effort in some of their games, namely during the first period of their matchup against Detroit on Thursday, but the effort has ultimately not paid off. The Canucks are still waiting on their first win of the calendar year and haven’t won a game in regulation since December 19 against the New York Islanders. Surprisingly enough, this isn’t the first time Vancouver has found themselves in this exact situation; nearly a year ago to the date, the Canucks rode a four-game losing streak into Toronto and had one of their most complete performances of the season in a 3–0 win against the Maple Leafs.

One positive for the Canucks in the past few games has been the success of their power play, which has yet to go a game without scoring since the start of 2026. Adding to this success has been Jake DeBrusk, who has scored three power play goals in his past four games. Vancouver has the opportunity to extend their current power play streak to five games with a goal tonight.

Players To Watch:

Elias Pettersson

The last time the Canucks visited the Maple Leafs in Toronto, Pettersson had himself one of his best performances of the 2024–25 season — to the point where his teammates chanted “Selke” for his efforts. Prior to Thursday night, Pettersson had put up a point in his past three games as well as three goals and an assist in the past five. Pettersson has been bouncing around the lineup a bit since returning from injury, as he’s ended up with both Jake DeBrusk and Linus Karlsson and Brock Boeser and Evander Kane. While tonight’s line combinations have yet to be released, he ended up finishing Thursday night’s game with Boeser and Nils Höglander.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Former Canuck Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been experiencing somewhat of a career-renaissance since joining the Maple Leafs. The defenceman has seven goals and 18 assists in 43 games played and was recently named to Sweden’s 2026 Winter Olympic roster. He kicked the calendar year off with a goal and an assist against the Winnipeg Jets on January 1 and has taken on an expanded role with the absence of fellow former Canuck Chris Tanev. In his last game against Vancouver on February 8, he recorded an assist on Toronto’s lone goal. Ekman-Larsson will look to help the Maple Leafs win tonight as Toronto was swept by Vancouver in their 2024–25 season series.

Vancouver Canucks (16–22–5):

Points:

Elias Pettersson: 11–15–26

Filip Hronek: 3–23–26

Kiefer Sherwood: 17–6–23

Jake DeBrusk: 12–10–22

Conor Garland: 7–15–22

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 8–9–1

Kevin Lankinen: 6–11–4

Nikita Tolopilo: 2–1–0

Jiří Patera: 0–1–0

Toronto Maple Leafs (21–15–7):

Points:

William Nylander: 14–27–41

John Tavares: 15–24–39

Matthew Knies: 12–26–38

Auston Matthews: 21–13–34

Morgan Rielly: 5–21–26

Goaltenders:

Joseph Woll: 9–4–2

Anthony Stolarz: 6–5–1

Dennis Hildeby: 4–5–4

Game Information:

Start time: 4:00 pm PT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

