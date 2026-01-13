Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #46: Looking To End A Seven-Game Losing Streak Against The Ottawa Senators

The Vancouver Canucks (16-24-5) wrap up a back-to-back on Tuesday as they battle the Ottawa Senators (20-19-5). Vancouver is coming off a loss on Monday and has gone 0-4-0 so far on this Eastern road trip. As for the Senators, they have also been struggling of late as Ottawa is 3-6-1 in their last 10.
The Canucks enter this game looking to end a seven-game losing streak. Vancouver has just one win in their last 10 and is slipping further and further into the NHL's basement. As for January, the Canucks are 0-4-2 and have been outscored 27-12.
Tuesday is the perfect opportunity for Vancouver to snap their losing streak. As mentioned, the Senators have also struggled over the past few weeks, and are now dealing with an unwanted media circus due to social media rumours. While the Canucks will be the tired team, they may have a slight advantage just based on the distractions going on in Ottawa.
Drew O'Connor:
Drew O'Connor has been one of Vancouver's most consistent players all season. He is now up to 17 points and is one of four players who has skated in all 45 games this year. Whether at even strength or on the penalty kill, O'Connor continues to find ways to have a positive impact despite only averaging 13:44 per night.
David Perron:
David Perron has had plenty of success against the Canucks in his career. In 48 regular-season games, the 37-year-old has scored 12 times while recording 29 points. Perron is currently skating on the second line and could be a significant factor Tuesday night.
Vancouver Canucks (16–24–5):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 12–15–27
Filip Hronek: 3–24–27
Kiefer Sherwood: 17–6–23
Jake DeBrusk: 12–10–22
Conor Garland: 7–15–22
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 6–11–4
Nikita Tolopilo: 2–2–0
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Ottawa Senators (20–19–5):
Points:
Tim Stützle: 19-26-45
Drake Batherson: 17-23-40
Jake Sanderson: 8-25-30
Claude Giroux: 9-23-32
Dylan Cozens: 12-19-31
Goaltenders:
Linus Ullmark: 14-8-5
Leevi Meriläinen: 6-10-0
Hunter Shepard: 0-1-0
Mads Sogaard: 0-0-0
Start time: 4:00 pm PT
Venue: Canadian Tire Centre
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.