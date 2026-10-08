Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #5: A Tough Test Against The Reigning Stanley Cup Champions, The Carolina Hurricanes

Vancouver Canucks
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James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Oct 8, 2026 12:00 PM
The Vancouver Canucks battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
The Vancouver Canucks (2-2-0) kick off a six-game road trip on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes (2-1-1). This matchup will be a tough test for Vancouver as they battle the reigning 2026 Stanley Cup champions. Last year, Carolina swept the season series, picking up wins in both matchups.
Thursday will be a good test for this young Canucks team. While the Hurricanes have not had the best start to the campaign, they know how to win and play a very structured game. Vancouver needs a strong first period; otherwise, they may not be able to recover against Carolina's shutdown system.
If the Canucks want to skate out with two points, they need production from the power play. The Hurricanes' penalty kill is currently operating at 89.5% and was virtually unbeatable during last year's Stanley Cup run. Vancouver has had some success so far this season with the man advantage but will need a big performance on Thursday night.
Players To Watch:
Jake DeBrusk:
After dealing with an illness, Jake DeBrusk is projected to return to the lineup on Thursday. He was skating on the first line at practice on Wednesday and was back in his spot on the first-unit power play. Now that DeBrusk is healthy, he will need to start producing both at even strength and with the man advantage.
Taylor Hall:
Taylor Hall has been a thorn in the Canucks' side for the last 17 years. The 34-year-old has 42 points in 44 games against Vancouver, which included a point in each game last season. With two goals so far this year, the Canucks will need to keep their eyes on Hall whenever he is on the ice.
Vancouver Canucks (2–2–0):
Paul Cotter: 4–2–6
Elias Pettersson: 2–4–6
Filip Hronek: 0–5–5
Marco Rossi: 3–1–4
Liam Öhgren: 1–3–4
Goaltenders:
Kevin Lankinen: 1–2–0
Leevi Meriläinen: 1–0–0
Carolina Hurricanes (2-1-1):
Sebastian Aho: 4-3-7
Andrei Svechnikov: 1-3-4
Jackson Blake: 0-3-3
Taylor Hall: 2-0-2
Mark Jankowski: 1-1-2
Goaltenders:
Brandon Bussi: 1-1-1
Pyotr Kochetkov: 1-0-0
Game Information:
Start time: 4:00 pm PT
Venue: Lenovo Center
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Nov 14, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tom Willander (5) and Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) battle over the puck during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
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