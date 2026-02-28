Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #59: A Chance To Snap The Four-Game Losing Streak Against The Seattle Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks (18-33-7) will look to snap their four-game losing streak on Saturday when they take on the Seattle Kraken (27-22-9). While the Canucks have struggled this season, the Kraken currently find themseleves in a playoff spot. Vancouver is 2-6-2 in it's last 10 while Seattle is 6-4-0.
The big story surrounding the Canucks continues to be defenceman Tyler Myers. The 36-year-old is with the team but will not play on Saturday as he waits for a trade. This season, Myers has played in 57 games and is averaging 20:13 per night.
As for the players on the ice, it will be another chance to showcase the pending unrestricted free agents ahead of the trade deadline. Evander Kane, Teddy Blueger and David Kämpf continue to be in the rumour mill as Vancouver has less than a week to make some trades. With the organization in a rebuild, it is cruical that the Canucks move these players and bring back assets that will help in the future.
Drew O'Connor:
Drew O'Connor continues to be a bright spot for Vancouver. He leads the team with 14 goals and will be playing in his 300th career game. O'Connor is projected to once again get a chance in the top six as he skated on a line with Brock Boeser and Marco Rossi at practice on Friday.
Vince Dunn:
Another player celebrating a milestone will be defenceman Vince Dunn, who will be skating in his 600th career game. The 29-year-old has developed into a top-pair defender and is already up to 34 points in 57 games this season. A threat at both ends of the ice, the Canucks can expect to see plenty of Dunn on Saturday night.
Vancouver Canucks (18–33–7):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–22–35
Filip Hronek: 5–27–32
Jake DeBrusk: 13–15–28
Brock Boeser: 12–14–26
Evander Kane: 10–16–25
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 7–19–4
Nikita Tolopilo: 3–3–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Seattle Kraken (27–22–9):
Points:
Jordan Eberle: 20-18-38
Matty Beniers: 14-23-37
Chandler Stephenson: 13-23-36
Vince Dunn: 8-26-34
Jared McCann: 16-15-31
Goaltenders:
Joey Daccord: 16-13-5
Philipp Grubauer: 11-7-3
Matt Murray: 0-2-1
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
