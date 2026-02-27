'It's Not A Trade Deadline If My Name's Not In There:' Canucks Brock Boeser Addresses Latest Trade Rumours

"I committed to be here, and you know, I'm seeing what's going on. You know, we're rebuilding, but you know, I feel like I can be a leader and show the guys, you know, the right way. And you know what you need to do in the gym, what you need to do on the ice and the way you need to play. Just how these young guys need to mature as they get older and older and learn to play the right way."