'It's Not A Trade Deadline If My Name's Not In There:' Canucks Brock Boeser Addresses Latest Trade Rumours

With the NHL trade deadline a week away, the rumour mill is starting to kick into overdrive. A large portion of the trade rumours has to do with the Vancouver Canucks, as the club has made it clear they are entering a rebuild and are willing to listen on both pending free agents and players with term. One player who has recently entered the rumour mill is forward Brock Boeser, who signed a seven-year extension this past off-season.
Boeser has featured in plenty of trade rumours during his time with the Canucks. Last season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would be dealt at the deadline, but in the end, he finished the campaign after Vancouver was unable to find a suitable trade package. After practice on Friday, Boeser met with the media and was asked about his name once again popping up in trade rumours.
"I mean, that shocked me when I'm getting texts about it yesterday," said Boeser. "But, I mean, it's not a trade deadline if my name's not in there. So I don't know at this point... Yeah. I mean, like you know, it doesn't surprise me. It's out there, but definitely can't wait for it to be over."
As mentioned, Boeser signed a seven-year extension this off-season, which carries an AAV of $7.25 million. The new contract expires in 2032 and will keep Boeser with the Canucks until he is 35. Despite Vancouver entering a rebuild, which could take a few seasons, Boeser made it clear he wants to remain with the organization for the foreseeable future.
"I committed to be here, and you know, I'm seeing what's going on. You know, we're rebuilding, but you know, I feel like I can be a leader and show the guys, you know, the right way. And you know what you need to do in the gym, what you need to do on the ice and the way you need to play. Just how these young guys need to mature as they get older and older and learn to play the right way."
The 2026 trade deadline is scheduled for March 6 at noon PT. The Canucks will be in Chicago as they have a game a few hours after the deadline passes. Once the deadline has passed, Patrik Allvin is scheduled to speak to the media about the moves Vancouver did and did not make.
