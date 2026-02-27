Logo
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Olympics Rapid-Fire And Canucks Trade Deadline Plans cover image

Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Olympics Rapid-Fire And Canucks Trade Deadline Plans

Izzy Cheung
4h
Breaking down episode 25 of Vancouver Canucks podcast Hockey, Actually.

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

It’s time for some rapid-fire questions! Episode 25 includes a rapid-fire question segment about the 2026 Winter Olympics including topics such as which team disappointed the most, which Canadian players had the best performances, and which Canucks and Goldeneyes played best. Izzy and Nicolleta also give their thoughts on how the Canucks will tackle the rest of the 2025–26 NHL season, the behind-the-scenes parts of the Olympic Village, and the politicization of the U.S. hockey teams’ gold-medal wins. 

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 25. 

0:20 — Thoughts On The Situation With Team USA 

10:55 — Olympic Rapid-Fire 

  • 12:35 — Biggest upset
  • 13:20 — Best performance by a Canuck&nbsp;
  • 13:30 — Best performance by a Goldeneye
  • 13:55 — Most entertaining game&nbsp;
  • 15:45 — Most disappointing performance from a team&nbsp;
  • 17:25 — Player you expected more from&nbsp;
  • 21:28 — Most impressive player on the Canadian women’s team
  • 23:00 — Most impressive player on the Canadian men’s team&nbsp;

24:25 — Olympic Village Experience 

  • 25:20 — Pin trading&nbsp;

29:42 — Tyler Myers’ Best Moments 

36:05 — Who Will Get Called Up To The Canucks Next? 

42:10 — Nikita Tolopilo’s 2025–26 Season And What’s To Come 

45:10 — Will The Canucks Win 10 More Games Before The End Of The Season? 

Watch Episode 25 Here: 

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 6, 2026; Milan, ITALY; General view of the Olympic rings and pyrotechnics during the opening ceremony during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters via Imagn Images

1