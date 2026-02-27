Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Olympics Rapid-Fire And Canucks Trade Deadline Plans

It’s time for some rapid-fire questions! Episode 25 includes a rapid-fire question segment about the 2026 Winter Olympics including topics such as which team disappointed the most, which Canadian players had the best performances, and which Canucks and Goldeneyes played best. Izzy and Nicolleta also give their thoughts on how the Canucks will tackle the rest of the 2025–26 NHL season, the behind-the-scenes parts of the Olympic Village, and the politicization of the U.S. hockey teams’ gold-medal wins.