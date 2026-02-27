Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Olympics Rapid-Fire And Canucks Trade Deadline Plans

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!
It’s time for some rapid-fire questions! Episode 25 includes a rapid-fire question segment about the 2026 Winter Olympics including topics such as which team disappointed the most, which Canadian players had the best performances, and which Canucks and Goldeneyes played best. Izzy and Nicolleta also give their thoughts on how the Canucks will tackle the rest of the 2025–26 NHL season, the behind-the-scenes parts of the Olympic Village, and the politicization of the U.S. hockey teams’ gold-medal wins.
Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 25.
0:20 — Thoughts On The Situation With Team USA
10:55 — Olympic Rapid-Fire
24:25 — Olympic Village Experience
29:42 — Tyler Myers’ Best Moments
36:05 — Who Will Get Called Up To The Canucks Next?
42:10 — Nikita Tolopilo’s 2025–26 Season And What’s To Come
45:10 — Will The Canucks Win 10 More Games Before The End Of The Season?
Watch Episode 25 Here:
Previous Episodes:
