Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #61: A Better Effort Is Needed Against The Metro-Leading Carolina Hurricanes

The Vancouver Canucks (18-35-7) will look to snap a six-game losing streak on Wednesday when they face off against the Carolina Hurricanes (38-16-6). While the Canucks are at the bottom of the standings, the Hurricanes find themseleves at the top of the Metropolitan Division, with their eyes firmly set on the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Carolina continues to be a powerhouse in the league as they enter this game having won seven of their last 10 games.