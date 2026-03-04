Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #61: A Better Effort Is Needed Against The Metro-Leading Carolina Hurricanes

The Vancouver Canucks (18-35-7) will look to snap a six-game losing streak on Wednesday when they face off against the Carolina Hurricanes (38-16-6). While the Canucks are at the bottom of the standings, the Hurricanes find themseleves at the top of the Metropolitan Division, with their eyes firmly set on the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Carolina continues to be a powerhouse in the league as they enter this game having won seven of their last 10 games.
Heading into Wednesday, the focus surrounding Vancouver remains the upcoming trade deadline. This could be the final game for some in a Canucks uniform as the deadline is set for Friday at noon PT. The question now is will it be a night to remember or will the fans be headed for the exit early once again.
At this stage of the season, effort and process matters more than results. Even if Vancouver can't pick up a win, they need a better performance than on Monday when the Canucks managed just seven shots over the final two period. If Vancouver can keep the game close, fans will remain engaged until the final whistle.
Nils Höglander
Based on practice lines on Tuesday, Nils Höglander is finally getting a shot in the top six. He is projected to play on a line with Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland, which is a trio that has had success in the past. If these three can find their chemistry, it will go a long way in helping to snap the six-game losing streak.
Logan Stankoven:
All eyes will be on Logan Stankoven as he plays his plays his second career game at Rogers Arena. The pride of Kamloops, BC will have plenty of family and friends in attendance, which means the 23-year-old should be motivated heading into Wednesday night. With 27 points in 60 games this season, Stankoven is a reminder of a missed opportunity for the Canucks from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Vancouver Canucks (18–35–7):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–22–35
Filip Hronek: 5–27–32
Jake DeBrusk: 13–16–29
Evander Kane: 11–16–27
Brock Boeser: 12–14–26
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 7–20–4
Nikita Tolopilo: 3–4–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Carolina Hurricanes (38-16-6):
Points:
Sebastian Aho: 22-37-59
Andrei Svechnikov: 21-30-51
Seth Jarvis: 26-20-46
Nikolaj Ehlers: 16-29-45
Shayne Gostisbehere: 10-31-41
Goaltenders:
Brandon Bussi: 24-3-1
Frederik Andersen: 8-11-5
Pyotr Kochetkov: 6-2-0
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
