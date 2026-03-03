Canucks Place Defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph On Injured Reserve

After he departed from last night’s 6-1 loss to the Dallas Stars due to injury, the Vancouver Canucks have placed defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph on injured reserve, the team announced today. Joseph played in Vancouver’s last three games as a result of roster management decisions leaving Tyler Myers out of the lineup.
Joseph disappeared from the Canucks’ bench during the third period last night against the Dallas Stars and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Post-game, Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote noted that the defenceman would be going for x-rays for his upper-body injury. Foote did not have an update on Joseph’s status during Vancouver’s practice earlier today.
Through 24 games this season, Joseph has put up a goal and four assists. The defenceman has played primarily in a bottom-pairing seventh-defender role but has recently skated alongside rookie Zeev Buium in place of Myers.
As well as the announcement of Joseph going on Vancouver's IR, the Canucks also noted that Thatcher Demko would be moved to LTIR. Since Demko has already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, this particular move has likely been made in order to clear some cap space.
With Joseph out, Vancouver will likely now bring up some of their youth to help fill the role if Myers remains out of the lineup. While the move has yet to occur, Foote gave an idea of who could be coming up from Abbotsford in Joseph and Myers’ stead, saying, “I’m sure it’ll be Mancini.”
Vancouver plays in their final game before the trade deadline tomorrow against the Carolina Hurricanes. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
