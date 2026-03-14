Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #65: Riding The High Against The Seattle Kraken

Thursday’s win was a positive one for a Canucks dressing room that has seemed to make its peace with the fact that they’re in the process of a rebuild. Still, it was key veterans like Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek who helped pave the way for the win, complete with an all-around excellent performance by Marco Rossi. The Canucks pushed themselves, tied things up late, and ultimately sealed the deal after Nikita Tolopilo stopped all three shots faced in the shootout. With little expectations heading into the end of the season, Vancouver will want to make the most of the rest of their games by ensuring they maintain the same effort levels.