How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 65 Games In

The Vancouver Canucks are 65 games into their 2025–26 NHL season and, unsurprisingly, still sit at dead-last in the league. They are, however, coming off a 4–3 shootout win against the Nashville Predators that felt like the culmination of strong efforts from the team since the passing of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. Now that the Canucks have weathered the trade deadline, here’s how they stack up to the rest of the NHL after 65 games.
The most surprising of Vancouver’s team stats may be their faceoff win percentage (48.7%, t-21st in the NHL), which has previously ranked pretty low. Surprisingly enough, it’s the Minnesota Wild (46.5%) and the Buffalo Sabres (45.2%) who sit 31st and 32nd in the NHL respectively when it comes to winning faceoffs. Another intriguing team that sits below Vancouver in this stat is the Tampa Bay Lightning with 47.3% (28th in NHL).
While it has suffered from dry spells at times, the Canucks’ power play currently ranks higher than some of the NHL’s top teams with a success rate of 18.1%, tying them with the Winnipeg Jets for the 22nd-most in the league. A few other teams currently in a playoff spot also rank behind Vancouver: the New York Islanders (16.2%, 30th), Colorado Avalanche (16.3%, t-28th), and (Utah Mammoth (16.6%, 26th).
Vancouver’s leading points-getters, Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson, are currently tied with four other players for 141st in the NHL — Patrick Kane, Valeri Nichuskin, Christian Dvorak, and former Canuck J.T. Miller. On the goal front, it’s Brock Boeser who has taken the new lead for the Canucks in goal-scoring, having potted his 16th of the season against Nashville last night.
Since Kiefer Sherwood was traded back in January, Aatu Räty has held Vancouver’s lead in hits with 115 on the season, tying him with Andrei Svechnikov and Mackie Samoskevich. He may face some internal competition soon, however, as Hronek (107), Evander Kane (102), and defenceman Elias Pettersson (102) are not far behind. It’s highly unlikely that any of them catch up to Sherwood, however, as he currently remains second in the NHL with 260 hits made.
Ironically enough, two of the Canucks’ goaltending stat leads are held by Thatcher Demko, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season and last played on January 10. This includes his eight wins on the season, which has remained a team-high since the 35-game checkpoint. His 2.90 GAA also remains a team-high.
The most intriguing stat remains Nikita Tolopilo’s .851 SV%, which is currently tied for the sixth-highest in the NHL. From solely the stat’s perspective, Tolopilo is tied with Andrei Vasilevskiy and ranks higher than goaltenders such as Brandon Bussi (.840%) and both Colorado’s Mackenzie Blackwood (.842%) and Scott Wedgewood (.835%). Having said that, Tolopilo has also faced the seventh-least high-danger shots (114) of goaltenders who have played in 10+ games this season. In that particular stat category, Kevin Lankinen leads the way with 293.
Vancouver will continue its current eight-game home stand with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken tomorrow night at 7:00 pm PT. They will then face the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings before heading back on the road.
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