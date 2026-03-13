How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 65 Games In

The Vancouver Canucks are 65 games into their 2025–26 NHL season and, unsurprisingly, still sit at dead-last in the league. They are, however, coming off a 4–3 shootout win against the Nashville Predators that felt like the culmination of strong efforts from the team since the passing of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. Now that the Canucks have weathered the trade deadline, here’s how they stack up to the rest of the NHL after 65 games.