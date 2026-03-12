Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #65: The Desperate Nashville Predators Roll Into Town

The Vancouver Canucks (19-37-8) continue their eight-game homestand with a matchup against the Nashville Predators (29-27-8). This will be the third and final head-to-head battle between these former playoff opponents, with each team picking up a win this season. For Vancouver, the focus will be on putting forth a strong effort in front of the home crowd, as the Canucks were shut out in their last game.
As for the Predators, they are desperate to pick up two points. Nashville sits just below the playoff bar and could potentially jump into the second Wild Card spot with a victory. A loss to Vancouver would put a significant dent in the Predators' playoff chances, as they also have played more games than other teams currently in the Wild Card chase.
Shifting over to the Canucks, the focus remains on process over results. Even though they lost on Monday, Vancouver stayed in the game all the way to the final whistle. These last 18 games will be challenging, but they also offer a great opportunity for players to show why they should be considered part of the solution in the future.
Zeev Buium:
Zeev Buium had one of his best games with the Canucks on Monday night. While he didn't record a point, the 20-year-old looked confident with the puck and was able to create zone entries into the offensive zone. Buium may also get some extra power play time in this game, as the organization appears keen to give the younger players more opportunities to impress.
Filip Forsberg:
Filip Forsberg continues to find ways to score. The 31-year-old is up to 28 goals on the season and is on pace to hit the 30 mark for the third consecutive campaign. Whether on the power play or at even strength, Forsberg is a player Vancouver can not afford to give time and space to.
Vancouver Canucks (19–37–8):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–25–38
Filip Hronek: 6–30–36
Jake DeBrusk: 14–18–32
Brock Boeser: 15–14–29
Linus Karlsson: 12-16-28
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 7–21–5
Nikita Tolopilo: 4–5–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Nashville Predators (29-27-8)
Points:
Ryan O'Reilly: 22-39-61
Filip Forsberg: 28-25-53
Steven Stamkos: 31-20-51
Luke Evangelista: 9-38-47
Roman Josi: 11-32-43
Goaltenders:
Juuse Saros: 23-19-6
Justus Annunen: 6-8-2
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
