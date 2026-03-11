Report: Canucks Closing In On Practice Facility Agreement

It appears the Vancouver Canucks’ practice facility saga is finally coming to a close.
As per Irfaan Gaffar and CanucksArmy, the Canucks are closing in on a potential agreement to build a practice facility at Britannia Rink in East Vancouver. According to the report, if this deal falls into place, the practicie facility will feature a “state-of-the-art gym, off-ice training facility, lounge, and locker room.”
Since this deal would be conducted alongside the City of Vancouver, the new facility would also feature their new office space.
Britannia Rink is currently located around 3.5km away from Rogers Arena. Currently, the surrounding area features a pool, fitness centre, outdoor courts, and a running track. Earlier on in the year, DailyHive reported that upgrades to Britannia’s facilities had been shifted back into the planning process.
Vancouver’s previous searches for a practice facility had brought them to a variety of locations. In June of 2025, Canucks management were seen checking out Rosemary Brown Rec Centre in Burnaby. Back in 2021, the organization’s plans to build at Plaza of Nations went awry. Other locations of interest in the past have been the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, the Richmond Oval, and the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex.
