Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #77: Looking For An Elusive Home Win Against The Vegas Golden Knights
The Vancouver Caucks battle the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
The Vancouver Canucks (22-46-8) hit the ice on Tuesday as they battle the Vegas Golden Knights (35-26-16). The Canucks will be looking for an elusive home win, as they have just eight in 39 games at Rogers Arena this season. As for the Golden Knights, they have been on a roll of late as they enter Tuesday with three-straight victories.
For Vancouver, the power play will be a focus. The Canucks have scored with the man advantage in the last five games and seven of the past eight. At this stage of the season, it is a positive to see the power play clicking, as it means Vancouver's top players are finding the back of the net.
As for second periods, they remain a topic of discussion surrounding the team. The Canucks have allowed a goal in the second period in each of the past 22 games and lead the NHL with 111 allowed in the middle frame. While Vancouver won't set the record for goals allowed in the second period, they are well on their way to the most against in the 21st Century.
Players To Watch:
Marco Rossi:
Marco Rossi has been a bright spot over the past few weeks. He is contributing to the power play and is showing he can be an impactful second-line center. If the Canucks have eyes on a win on Tuesday, they will need a big performance from Rossi both with the man advantage and at even strength.
Mark Stone:
Mark Stone continues to be Vegas' heartbeat. The Olympian is up to 67 points in 55 games, which includes 24 goals. With points in each of his last three games, odds are Stone will once again find his way onto the scoresheet.
Vancouver Canucks (22–46–8):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 15–33–48
Filip Hronek: 8–38–46
Brock Boeser: 21–23–44
Jake DeBrusk: 19–19–38
Linus Karlsson: 15-18-33
Goaltenders:
Kevin Lankinen: 9–26–5
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Nikita Tolopilo: 5–9–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Vegas Golden Knights (35–26–16):
Points:
Jack Eichel: 25-57-82
Mitch Marner: 23-54-77
Mark Stone: 24-43-67
Pavel Dorofeyev: 35-26-61
Ivan Barbashev: 22-36-58
Goaltenders:
Akira Schmid: 16-10-6
Adin Hill: 10-9-5
Carter Hart: 7-3-3
Carl Lindbom: 2-4-2
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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