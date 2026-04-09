Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #78: Kicking Off The Final California Road Trip Against The Los Angeles Kings

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night.
The Vancouver Canucks (22-47-8) start their final California road trip on Thursday as they take on the Los Angeles Kings (32-26-9). While the Kings are fighting for a playoff spot, the Canucks are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. As for the last 10 games, Los Angeles is 4-2-4 while Vancouver is 1-9-0.
One of the biggest questions heading into this game is whether the Canucks and Kings will head to overtime. Los Angeles has needed an extra period 32 times this season, which leads the NHL. These two teams have already gone to overtime once this season, and very well could be headed there again on Thursday night.
Something to monitor when it comes to Vancouver is the number of shots the Canucks can generate. Vancouver finished Tuesday's loss with just 11, which is the second-lowest total for a home game in franchise history. The Canucks will be looking for a stronger effort on Thursday, which should mean a significantly higher shot total against the Kings.
Players To Watch:
Max Sasson:
Max Sasson continued his career year by picking up his 13th goal of the season on Tuesday. The 25-year-old has been a bright spot for Vancouver this season as he sits with 19 points in 64 games. If Sasson continues his strong play, he should be able to reach the 15-goal mark before the end of the campaign.
Brandt Clarke:
Brandt Clarke has developed into a solid top-four defenceman in the NHL. The 23-year-old has 39 points in 77 games while averaging 19:48 per game. Clarke is going to be a pain in the Canucks side for years to come as he can impact the game at both ends of the ice.
Vancouver Canucks (22–47–8):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 15–33–48
Filip Hronek: 8–38–46
Brock Boeser: 21–23–44
Jake DeBrusk: 19–19–38
Linus Karlsson: 15-19-34
Goaltenders:
Kevin Lankinen: 9–26–5
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Nikita Tolopilo: 5–10–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Los Angeles Kings (32–26–19):
Points:
Adrian Kempe: 32-37-69
Quinton Byfield: 20-24-44
Kevin Fiala: 18-22-40
Brandt Clarke: 8-31-39
Alex Laferriere: 19-19-38
Goaltenders:
Darcy Kuemper: 19-14-14
Anton Forsberg: 13-11-5
Pheonix Copley: 0-1-0
Game Information:
Start time: 7:30 pm PT
Venue: crypto.com Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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