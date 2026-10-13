Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #8: Who Gets The Start Against The New York Islanders?

Things have been especially difficult for Lankinen, who is currently sporting a 6.88 GAA and .786 SV% through the start of the season. While the goaltender has been given relatively difficult matchups in relation to Vancouver’s schedule (such as starts against the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes), Lankinen’s numbers have been worrisome so far through 2026–27. The fact that the Canucks have looked very much like a team still figuring things out defensively doesn’t help.