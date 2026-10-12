Is Ty Mueller Ready For An Extended Look With The Vancouver Canucks?

Vancouver Canucks
487 Members•5,177 Posts
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2026 11:00 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 11:00 PM
Ty Mueller is off to a hot start in the AHL.
One prospect that has been making some noise in the AHL this year is Ty Mueller. Through four games, the 23-year-old has four goals along with an assist. Mueller not only leads the team in points but also plays a role in all situations for the Abbotsford Canucks.
The big question when it comes to prospects like Mueller revolves around their full-time arrival in the NHL. He has played eight games for the Vancouver Canucks so far in his career, but has yet to receive an extended look with the team. With Vancouver currently in a rebuild and Mueller's early production, now could be the perfect time to see what Mueller can do at the NHL level.
There are a few things working in Mueller's favour. One is his familiarity with both Ryan Johnson and Manny Malhotra. It was clear, based on deployment over the last two years, that Malhotra trusts Mueller, which could help the center ease his way into life at the NHL level.
Another revolves around the way Mueller plays. In his limited time at the NHL level, he hasn't been a defensive liability and has shown a willingness to get pucks on net. Mueller was also decent in the NHL when it came to faceoffs last year, as he won 11 of his 21 draws.
As for the call-up itself, a few things need to happen first. Either the Canucks need to trade a few players away and ensure that the piece coming back will not take up an NHL roster spot. There is also a chance the team is hit by the injury bug, but that could lead to only a temporary call-up.
The other issue Mueller may run into is Johnson's plan regarding younger players. Vancouver's GM has made it very clear he does not want younger players bouncing between the NHL and the AHL. This means that if Johnson and his staff aren't fully ready to bring Mueller up full-time, other players could get the call-up first.
Finally, this is a contract year for Mueller. While he will still be a restricted free agent, the organization needs to decide if he is part of the future at the NHL level. While Mueller's play in the AHL has been impressive, the only way to truly find out where he is in his development is by giving him a run of games in the NHL.
Ultimately, Mueller deserves a chance to show what he can do in the NHL. He has developed well in the AHL and, with 14 shots in four games this year, is showing the offensive side of his game. With the Canucks currently in a rebuild, now is the opportunity to see if Mueller can have success at the NHL level.
Apr 7, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Ty Mueller (39) handles the puck in warm up prior to a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy