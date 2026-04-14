Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #81: Los Angeles Kings Visit Rogers Arena On Fan Appreciation Night

The Vancouver Canucks (24-48-8) wrap up their 2025-26 home schedule on Tuesday with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (35-26-19). While the Kings have clinched a playoff spot, Tuesday is a must-win as Los Angeles is still fighting for home ice in the first round. As for the Canucks, they will be looking to pick up just their ninth win at Rogers Arena this season while also extending their win streak to three games.