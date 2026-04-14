Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #81: Los Angeles Kings Visit Rogers Arena On Fan Appreciation Night
The Vancouver Canucks battle the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.
The Vancouver Canucks (24-48-8) wrap up their 2025-26 home schedule on Tuesday with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (35-26-19). While the Kings have clinched a playoff spot, Tuesday is a must-win as Los Angeles is still fighting for home ice in the first round. As for the Canucks, they will be looking to pick up just their ninth win at Rogers Arena this season while also extending their win streak to three games.
Tuesday is Vancouver's annual Fan Appreciation Night. Based on everything that has happened this year, the fans deserve a lot of credit for sticking around and still attending games. During the game, the organization will also reveal the 2025-26 team awards, which were voted on by the fans earlier this month.
As for the game itself, special teams will be worth monitoring. When these two teams met on Friday, neither was given a power play. The question now is, will this be another clean game, or will the power play and penalty kill get a workout?
Players To Watch:
Teddy Blueger:
Teddy Blueger is showing why the organization should re-sign him. This past weekend, he scored his first career power play goal while also dropping the gloves to stand up for a teammate. Blueger is a culture-setter and a player who can help younger players as the organization enters its rebuild.
Anže Kopitar:
For the final time in his career, Anže Kopitar will battle the Canucks. After an over 1,500-game career, the Stanley Cup champion is retiring once his season comes to a close. Over his career, Kopitar has been a pain in Vancouver's neck, recording 62 points in 73 regular-season games against the Canucks.
Vancouver Canucks (24–48–8):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 15–34–49
Filip Hronek: 8–40–48
Brock Boeser: 22–25–47
Jake DeBrusk: 21–19–40
Linus Karlsson: 15–20–35
Goaltenders:
Kevin Lankinen: 10–26–5
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Nikita Tolopilo: 5–11–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Los Angeles Kings (35–26–19):
Points:
Adrian Kempe: 35-37-72
Quinton Byfield: 22-24-46
Alex Laferriere: 20-21-41
Kevin Fiala: 18-22-40
Brandt Clarke: 8-32-40
Goaltenders:
Darcy Kuemper: 19-14-14
Anton Forsberg: 16-11-5
Pheonix Copley: 0-1-0
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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