15 Games In, Betting Sites Project That The Vancouver Canucks Will Miss The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Vancouver Canucks are having a difficult start to the season. Due to several factors, including injuries, Vancouver has started the campaign with a 7-8-0 record. With nearly 20% of the year already complete, fans in the marketplace are slowly losing confidence that the team will return to the playoffs this season.

Just like fans, betting sites both locally and nationally believe the Canucks could be heading for another long off-season. PlayNow Sports has Vancouver at 2.75 (36.36% implied probability) while BETMGM is listed at 3.00 (33.33% implied probability) for the Canucks to make the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. BETMGM also has Vancouver finishing around 85 points this season, which would be five fewer points than the club recorded last year.

While the start has been less than ideal, it is important to note that things can change very quickly in the NHL. A good example is the St. Louis Blues, who in 2019 went from last place in January to winning the Stanley Cup. Yes, that exact scenario may not happen again, but it serves as an example of how a long point streak can alter the narrative of a season.

Ultimately, the Canucks find themselves in a difficult position after 15 games. They rank 12th in the Western Conference when it comes to points percentage and have been outscored 50-42 to start the year. While it is way too early to count Vancouver out of the playoff race, the odds are not looking good through the first month of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Canucks continue their four-game homestand on Saturday with a visit from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last season, the two teams split their season series, with the Canucks going 1-0-1. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT from Rogers Arena.

*Note: All betting lines are as of November 6, 2025, at noon PT. This article is not intended to be betting advice, but rather provides information on what bets are available.

