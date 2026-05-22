2 Canucks Prospects Will Compete For The 2026 Memorial Cup

The 2026 Memorial Cup begins on Friday, May 22nd.
After a long CHL season, the 2026 Memorial Cup is finally here. Two Vancouver Canucks prospects will be headed to the tournament, which starts in Kelowna on May 22nd. Those two prospects are Parker Alcos and Gabriel Chiarot.
Starting with Alcos, he will be playing for the host team, the Kelowna Rockets. The 19-year-old was traded to Kelowna mid-season and put up 16 points in 32 regular-season games with the Rockets. Alcos would add four assists in nine post-season games, as Kelowna was eliminated from the WHL playoffs in the second round.
As for Chiarot, he is part of the OHL champions, the Kitchener Rangers. Like Alcos, the 19-year-old was traded during the season and finished with 11 points in 31 games for the Rangers. Chiarot found his scoring touch in the post-season, as he finished with 11 points in 18 playoff games for Kitchener.
Canucks fans will not need to wait long to see Alcos and Chiarot go head-to-head, as the Rangers take on the Rockets in the first game of the tournament. The game on Friday is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT and will be played at Prospera Place in Kelowna. All games throughout the tournament will be broadcast on TSN.
Parker Alcos' Schedule:
May 22: Kelowna vs Kitchener, 6:00 pm PT
May 24: Kelowna vs Chicoutimi, 6:00 pm PT
May 27: Kelowna vs Everett, 6:00 pm PT
May 28: Tie-Breaker, 6:00 pm PT
May 29: Semi-Final, 6:00 pm PT
May 31: Championship, 4:00 pm PT
Gabriel Chiarot's Schedule:
May 22: Kitchener Kelowna, 6:00 pm PT
May 25: Kitchener vs Everett, 6:00 pm PT
May 26: Kitchener vs Chicoutimi, 6:00 pm PT
May 28: Tie-Breaker, 6:00 pm PT
May 29: Semi-Final, 6:00 pm PT
May 31: Championship, 4:00 pm PT
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