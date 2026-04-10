2019 Draft Mistakes Continue To Haunt The Canucks

Vancouver's decision to select Vasily Podkolzin in the 2019 draft continues to cost the organization.
Six years ago, Jim Benning and the Vancouver Canucks used the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft to select Vasily Podkolzin. The Russian winger was playing for Neva St. Petersburg and was the second-ranked International Skater heading into the draft. While hindsight is 20/20, even at the time, there were debates about whether the Canucks selected the right prospect.
Fast forward to today, and the decision to draft Podkolzin remains a haunting moment for the organization. Not only has Podkolzin been traded, but two of the players who were drafted in close proximity to him are thriving in the NHL. Those players are Matthew Boldy and Cole Caufield, who both have hit the 85-point mark this season.
Starting with Boldy, he is the type of winger that Vancouver hoped Podkolzin would develop into. Listed at 6'2", 201 lbs, the 25-year-old has become a force in the offensive zone and this season, has added penalty killing to his tool kit. Drafted two spots behind Podkolzin, Boldy ranks third in goals and assists as well as second in the draft class for points.
As for Caufield, he has developed into one of the best scoring wingers in the NHL. Listed at 5'8", 175 lbs, the 25-year-old is enjoying his first 50-goal campaign and recently surpassed the 300-point mark for his career. Drafted five spots after Podkolzin, Caufield is a great example of why teams should not overlook smaller players, as he ranks first in goals and third in points among 2019 draft picks.
Boldy and Caufield are just two examples in a long list of draft misses for the Canucks from the last decade. While it is not a guarantee that these two players would have vaulted Vancouver into contender status, it is hard to imagine the Canucks being in a similar position as they are now if either were currently on the active roster. With potentially five picks in the top 100 of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, Vancouver has the chance to select prospects who will one day hopefully impact the Canucks, just like Boldy and Caufield have for the Minnesota Wild and Montréal Canadiens.
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