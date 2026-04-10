2019 Draft Mistakes Continue To Haunt The Canucks

Boldy and Caufield are just two examples in a long list of draft misses for the Canucks from the last decade. While it is not a guarantee that these two players would have vaulted Vancouver into contender status, it is hard to imagine the Canucks being in a similar position as they are now if either were currently on the active roster. With potentially five picks in the top 100 of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, Vancouver has the chance to select prospects who will one day hopefully impact the Canucks, just like Boldy and Caufield have for the Minnesota Wild and Montréal Canadiens.