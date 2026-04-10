Canucks’ Brock Boeser Nominated For 2026 King Clancy Trophy

Longtime Canucks forward Brock Boeser has been nominated for the 2026 King Clancy Trophy.
Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser has been selected as his team’s nominee for the 2026 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given to the player that “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
Boeser, who has been with the Canucks since being drafted in 2015, signed a seven-year extension with the team during the 2025 off-season and is one of only four players who have spent more than five seasons with the team. Last night, he took sole possession of eighth all-time in franchise history in points scored by a Canuck with 479.
The award is voted on by a panel featuring NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of both the King Clancy Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award. A $25,000 donation will be given to the winner’s charity of choice.
Throughout history, three members of the Canucks have won this award: Trevor Linden (1997), Henrik Sedin (2016, 2018), and Daniel Sedin (2018.)
Here is the full list of this year’s nominees.
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