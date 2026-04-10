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Canucks’ Brock Boeser Nominated For 2026 King Clancy Trophy cover image

Canucks’ Brock Boeser Nominated For 2026 King Clancy Trophy

Izzy Cheung
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Izzy Cheung
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Updated at Apr 10, 2026, 16:37
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Longtime Canucks forward Brock Boeser has been nominated for the 2026 King Clancy Trophy.

Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser has been selected as his team’s nominee for the 2026 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given to the player that “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Boeser, who has been with the Canucks since being drafted in 2015, signed a seven-year extension with the team during the 2025 off-season and is one of only four players who have spent more than five seasons with the team. Last night, he took sole possession of eighth all-time in franchise history in points scored by a Canuck with 479. 

The award is voted on by a panel featuring NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of both the King Clancy Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award. A $25,000 donation will be given to the winner’s charity of choice. 

Throughout history, three members of the Canucks have won this award: Trevor Linden (1997), Henrik Sedin (2016, 2018), and Daniel Sedin (2018.) 

Here is the full list of this year’s nominees. 

Anaheim Ducks: Lukas Dostal

Boston Bruins: Jordan Harris

Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch

Calgary Flames: Jonathan Huberdeau

Carolina Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin

Chicago Blackhawks: Alex Vlasic

Colorado Avalanche: Sam Malinski

Columbus Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner

Dallas Stars: Jake Oettinger

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin

Edmonton Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Florida Panthers: Sam Bennett

Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala

Minnesota Wild: Marcus Foligno

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Ryan O'Reilly

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes

New York Islanders: Kyle Palmieri

New York Rangers: Adam Fox

Ottawa Senators: Linus Ullmark

Philadelphia Flyers: Garnet Hathaway

Pittsburgh Penguins: Bryan Rust

San Jose Sharks: Alexander Wennberg

Seattle Kraken: Joey Daccord

St. Louis Blues: Colton Parayko

Tampa Bay Lightning: Ryan McDonagh

Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares

Utah Mammoth: Alex Kerfoot

Vancouver Canucks: Brock Boeser

Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel

Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin

Winnipeg Jets: Gabriel Vilardi

Apr 2, 2026; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) shoots the puck against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn ImagesApr 2, 2026; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) shoots the puck against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

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