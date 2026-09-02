2026–27 Vancouver Canucks Divisional Opponent Previews: Edmonton Oilers

A look at the 2026-27 Edmonton Oilers.
The Vancouver Canucks are just a few weeks away from kicking off the 2026–27 season. In honour of the upcoming campaign, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will be previewing Vancouver’s Pacific Division opponents. Today’s team is the high-flying Edmonton Oilers.
Edmonton Oilers 2025–26 Season:
Record: 41-30-11
Division Ranking: 2nd
Playoffs: First-Round Exit
Goals For: 282
Goals Against: 265
Power Play: 30.6%
Penalty Kill: 77.8%
2026 Off-Season Storylines:
After a disappointing 2025-26 season, the Oilers made a significant move by bringing in Mike Babcock as head coach. While the 63-year-old has plenty of experience, he was forced to resign from his last coaching job after allegations that he demanded players show him personal photos from their phones. From Edmonton's perspective, the hope is that Babcock can help get the Oilers back to the Stanley Cup Final.
Another storyline was the big changes in net. Edmonton not only signed Frederik Andersen but also traded for Devon Levi. Goaltending was a major issue for the Oilers last season, which is why the organization went out and tried to address the problem.
Biggest Storyline For The 2026–27 Season:
One of the biggest questions with Edmonton is whether or not their bottom six can produce. Players like Trent Frederic, Jason Dickinson and Josh Samanski need to find ways to get on the scoreboard more often. As good as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are, they still need help if the Oilers are going to go on another long run.
Player To Watch:
Zach Hyman will need to have another big year if Edmonton wants to be successful. While the 34-year-old did produce during the regular season with 52 points in 58 games, his offence dried up in the post-season, as he only registered two points in six games. Overall, there will be a lot of pressure on Hyman this year, especially heading into the playoffs.
Key Additions:
- Goaltender Frederik Andersen
- Goaltender Tristan Jarry
- Defenceman Shakir Mukhamadullin
- Defenceman Ryan Shea
Key Subtractions:
- Defenceman Darnell Nurse
- Center Jack Roslovic
- Goaltender Calvin Pickard
Schedule Against The Canucks
- September 29 @ Edmonton
- October 1 vs. Edmonton
- November 7 @ Edmonton
- March 21 vs. Edmonton
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