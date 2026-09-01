2026–27 Vancouver Canucks Divisional Opponent Previews: Calgary Flames

Calgary is in a very similar position to the Canucks in the sense that the 2026–27 season will likely be one focused on developing their youth while gunning to add more prospects to their shelves. The Flames are still looking for a break-out superstar to lead their offence, which was rated last in the NHL in 2025–26 with a 208 goals-for. The likeliest way for that to happen will be through the draft.