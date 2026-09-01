2026–27 Vancouver Canucks Divisional Opponent Previews: Calgary Flames

A look at the 2026-27 Calgary Flames.
The Vancouver Canucks are just a few weeks away from kicking off the 2026–27 season. In honour of the upcoming campaign, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will be previewing Vancouver’s Pacific Division opponents. Today’s team is the rebuilding Calgary Flames.
Calgary Flames 2025–26 Season:
Record: 34–39–9
Division Ranking: 7th
Playoffs: No
Goals For: 208
Goals Against: 256
Power Play: 16.2%
Penalty Kill: 80.4%
2026 Off-Season Storylines:
Calgary was involved in one of the more notable trades conducted this off-season, intriguing fans when they acquired defenceman Šimon Nemec and forward Maxim Tsyplakov from the New Jersey Devils ahead of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The move raised questions about the Flames, who currently look to be in contention for the rights to drafting first-overall in the 2027 NHL Draft, as Calgary gave up two first-round picks, prospect Etienne Morin, and a second-round pick for the two players.
The Flames continued to make additions to their prospect cabinet by making five picks within the first two rounds of the draft, including selecting first-rounders defenceman Carson Carels (6th) and forward Jack Hextall (30th).
Biggest Storyline For The 2026–27 Season:
Calgary is in a very similar position to the Canucks in the sense that the 2026–27 season will likely be one focused on developing their youth while gunning to add more prospects to their shelves. The Flames are still looking for a break-out superstar to lead their offence, which was rated last in the NHL in 2025–26 with a 208 goals-for. The likeliest way for that to happen will be through the draft.
Player To Watch:
Given that he was arguably the Flames’ top ready-to-play acquisition during the 2026 off-season, Nemec will likely be the Calgary player on everyone’s radar. He will expectedly slot into one of Calgary’s top-two pairings and potentially make his way onto a power play unit.
Key Additions:
- Winger Maxim Tsyplakov
- Defenceman Šimon Nemec
- Defenceman Jacob Middleton
- Defenceman Carson Carels
Key Subtractions:
- Winger Blake Coleman
- Winger Ryan Lomberg
- Defenceman Olli Määttä
Schedule Against The Canucks
- October 3 vs. Calgary
- December 26 @ Calgary
- February 27 vs. Calgary
- April 10 @ Calgary
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