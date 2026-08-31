2 Canucks Prospects Find The Back Of The Net At The 2026 U20 5-Nations Tournament

The 2026 U20 5-Nations tournament has come to a close.
The 2026 U20 5-Nations tournament has officially wrapped up. This annual tournament, used to help build World Junior teams, featured Czechia, Sweden, Finland, Slovakia, and Switzerland. Among the players competing for spots were two Vancouver Canucks prospects, who both found the back of the net during the tournament.
Starting with Czechia, winger Adam Novotný was a goal-scoring machine. The 2026 first-rounder led the tournament with five goals and finished with six points in four games. Novotný has already signed his entry-level contract with Vancouver and is scheduled to play this year in the OHL with the Peterborough Petes.
The other Canucks prospect was Slovakian winger Lucian Bernat. Drafted 176th overall in 2026, the 18-year-old picked up a goal and an assist against Switzerland. Bernat will also play in the OHL next year, as he will join the Owen Sound Attack.
Adam Novotný at Vancouver Canucks Development Camp (Photo Credit: Kaja Antic/The Hockey News)
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