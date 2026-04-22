3 Canucks Named To Sweden's 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games Roster

Sweden is preparing for the 2026 World Championship.
Three Vancouver Canucks have been named to Sweden's roster for the upcoming Fortuna Hockey Games. The tournament will serve as Sweden's training camp ahead of the 2026 World Championship. Sweden will play Czechia, Finland and Switzerland at the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games, which begins on April 30.
The three players from Vancouver on Sweden's roster will be forwards Nils Höglander, Linus Karlsson and Liam Öhgren. There will also be a former Canucks player on the roster in defenceman Erik Brännström. As for the future, the roster also includes Ivar Stenberg and Viggo Björck, who are both projected first-round picks in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
Sweden will kick off its 2026 World Championship on May 15 against Canada. They will be part of Group B, which also includes Czechia, Denmark and Slovakia. Just like at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the team will be led by Sam Hallam.
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