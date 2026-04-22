NHL Insider Gives Update On Canucks GM Search, Indicates That Multiple Lists May Have Been Created

Elliotte Friedman has provided an update on the Vancouver Canucks' GM Search
More reports are now becoming public about the Vancouver Canucks current search for a new General Manager. Over the past few days, insiders have linked plenty of names to the open position, including Kevyn Adams, Ryan Johnson and Marc Bergevin. On Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet provided an interesting update on how the search is being conducted.
"I heard the reports about Kevyn Adams, said Friedman while appearing on Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer. "I think Ryan Johnson is a big one. Like I said, I think if it was just Jim Rutherford's choice, it would probably be Ryan Johnson. I think what's interesting about this is I am starting to hear, there's probably two or three different lists. There's Rutherford's list. There's an ownership list, and there might be another one. And so I'm just curious to see how all this is going to work."
Friedman also echoed recent reports that Vancouver is conducting an extensive search for its next GM. As mentioned, numerous names have been reported over the last few days, with a variety of experience levels among the candidates. While Friedman would not confirm any names, he did point out that the search could also include some that have not yet been linked to the Canucks.
"I'm starting to hear some more names. I'm just working on confirming them. I think there are going to be some names we haven't heard yet connected to any search. And I think they are going to be at all levels. There are going to be newcomers, and there are going to be people who have had this job before. I'm just working on nailing them all down."
If Vancouver is going to be successful, ownership needs to be on board with the candidate Jim Rutherford and his team select as the next GM. The Canucks are in at a crucial point in their rebuild, and need to ensure the right person is hired to lead the organization into the future. Based on Friedman's report, the questions that need to be answered now are who is on which list and whether or not Rutherford and ownership are on the same page.
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