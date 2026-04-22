NHL Insider Gives Update On Canucks GM Search, Indicates That Multiple Lists May Have Been Created

"I heard the reports about Kevyn Adams, said Friedman while appearing on Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer. "I think Ryan Johnson is a big one. Like I said, I think if it was just Jim Rutherford's choice, it would probably be Ryan Johnson. I think what's interesting about this is I am starting to hear, there's probably two or three different lists. There's Rutherford's list. There's an ownership list, and there might be another one. And so I'm just curious to see how all this is going to work."