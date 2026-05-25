3 Former Canucks Headed To The 2026 AHL Conference Finals

The AHL is set to begin its Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. In the East, the Toronto Marlies will take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, while in the West, the Colorado Eagles will face the Chicago Wolves. Last season, the Abbotsford Canucks needed six games to take down the Texas Stars in the West Final before eventually going on to hoist the 2025 Calder Cup.