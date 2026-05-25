3 Former Canucks Headed To The 2026 AHL Conference Finals

The AHL Conference Finals begin on May 27, 2026.
The AHL is set to begin its Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. In the East, the Toronto Marlies will take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, while in the West, the Colorado Eagles will face the Chicago Wolves. Last season, the Abbotsford Canucks needed six games to take down the Texas Stars in the West Final before eventually going on to hoist the 2025 Calder Cup.
Among the four teams are three former Vancouver Canucks players. Two belong to Colorado, while the third plays for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Here is a look at the three former Canucks who remain in the 2026 AHL Playoffs.
Starting with the Eagles, Tristen Nielsen has stepped up in a big way during the post-season. The former Calder Cup champion has nine points in 10 games, which ranks second on the team. Nielsen in his first season with Colorado and had a career-high 49 points in 66 games.
As for Nielsen's teammate, that would be captain Jayson Megna. The now-36-year-old has two points in six games but has not played since May 9. This season, Megna recorded 51 points in 69 games, which ranked second on the Eagles.
Lastly, Aidan McDonough will be playing in the East Final for the Penguins. The 26-year-old has played nine playoff games so far and recorded four points. McDonough found success in his first year with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, recording 44 points in 65 games.
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