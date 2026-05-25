Canucks Prospects At The 2026 Memorial Cup: Alcos And Kelowna Suffer 3–2 Overtime Loss Against Chicoutimi

Canucks prospect Parker Alcos and the Kelowna Rockets have yet to register their first win of the 2026 Memorial Cup.
The round-robin portion of the 2026 Memorial Cup has officially reached its halfway point, with three of the six games being played out since Friday. In tonight’s matchup, Vancouver Canucks prospect Parker Alcos and the host-team Kelowna Rockets (WHL) suffered their second defeat of the tournament, dropping their game against the Chicoutimi Sagueneéns (QMJHL) by a score of 3–2 in overtime.
Chicoutimi entered today’s game coming off a 5–3 loss to the Everett Silvertips the day before. Sagueneéns goaltender and Ottawa Senators prospect Lucas Beckman started in both games, stopping 27 of 29 shots faced in today’s effort. At the other end of the ice, Josh Banini got his first start of the tournament for Kelowna, with the goaltender making 26 saves on 29 shots faced.
After a couple of disallowed goals, Sagueneéns forward Liam Lefebvre officially opened the scoring in the first period, capitalizing on the space he gained while tearing up the ice and beating Banini with a slick move up top. The home team managed to tie things at one goal apiece during the second period, with Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla firing one into the net from inside the faceoff dot to score Kelowna’s first goal of the tournament.
The third period saw both teams trade goals, starting with Chicoutimi’s Anton Linde deflecting the puck past Banini while battling with Alcos near Kelowna’s crease. Less than two minutes later, Alcos tried his hand at flinging the puck on net, but after having his first attempt blocked, slid it over to Nate Corbet, who put it off the stick of New York Islanders prospect Tomas Poletin and to goal-scorer Mazden Leslie.
Tonight’s game ended the same way it started — with a goal from Lefebvre. This time, however, the forward fired the puck home from the faceoff dot after a tidy move by Chicoutimi forward Nathan Lecompte tripped up Rockets defenceman Leslie.
With tonight’s result, Kelowna becomes the lone team that has not yet registered a win at this year’s Memorial Cup. Their final shot at extending their tournament will take place on Wednesday at 6:00 pm PT, when they face the Silvertips in the final game of the round-robin.
Tomorrow’s game will feature fellow Canucks prospect Gabriel Chiarot and the Kitchener Rangers (OHL) in their first game since their dominant 5–0 win against Kelowna on Friday. They will take on Everett tomorrow night at 6:00 pm PT.
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