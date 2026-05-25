Canucks Prospects At The 2026 Memorial Cup: Alcos And Kelowna Suffer 3–2 Overtime Loss Against Chicoutimi

The third period saw both teams trade goals, starting with Chicoutimi’s Anton Linde deflecting the puck past Banini while battling with Alcos near Kelowna’s crease. Less than two minutes later, Alcos tried his hand at flinging the puck on net, but after having his first attempt blocked, slid it over to Nate Corbet, who put it off the stick of New York Islanders prospect Tomas Poletin and to goal-scorer Mazden Leslie.