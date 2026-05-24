Räty & Finland Inch Closer To Top Of Group A With Win Against Austria: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

Canucks forward Aatu Räty extended his tournament point streak to six games in Finland's 5-2 win against Austria today.
Aatu Räty was the lone member of the Vancouver Canucks to take part in today’s 2026 IIHF World Championship games, with him and Finland recording their sixth consecutive regulation win by a score of 5–2 against Austria. Here is a recap of the Canucks’ performances at the 2026 IIHF World Championship on May 24.
Finland 5, Austria 2
Today’s slate of games saw Finland record their sixth consecutive win of the 2026 World Championship, doing so with a 5–2 victory against Austria. Finland got out to a 4–0 lead before Austria managed to score their first goal of the game, with Mikael Granlund, Saku Mäenalanen, Jesse Puljujärvi, and Sakari Manninen finding the back of the net during the first and second period. Benjamin Nissner scored Austria’s first goal, though it was quickly responded to by a goal from Patrik Puistola. Leon Wallner also scored for Austria.
Räty has been off to a hot start during the 2026 World Championship, recording a point in every game played in, with today being no different. The Canucks forward extended his current point streak to six games with an assist on Manninen’s goal, with the stretch dating back to the opening game of the tournament. Räty also had two shots on goal and played 14:36 minutes alongside new linemates Manninen and Puljujärvi.
May 24 Standings:
Group A:
Switzerland: 6–0–0–0
Finland: 6–0–0–0
Austria: 3–0–0–3
Latvia: 3–0–0–3
Germany: 2–0–1–3
USA: 1–1–0–3
Hungary: 1–0–0–4
Great Britain: 0–0–0–6
Group B:
Canada: 5–1–0–0
Czechia: 4–0–1–0
Slovakia: 3–1–0–2
Norway: 3–0–1–1
Sweden: 3–0–0–3
Denmark: 1–1–0–4
Slovenia: 0–1–1–4
Italy: 0–0–1–5
May 25 Schedule:
USA vs. Hungary - 7:20 am PT
Czechia vs. Norway - 7:20 am PT
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