Räty & Finland Inch Closer To Top Of Group A With Win Against Austria: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

Today’s slate of games saw Finland record their sixth consecutive win of the 2026 World Championship, doing so with a 5–2 victory against Austria. Finland got out to a 4–0 lead before Austria managed to score their first goal of the game, with Mikael Granlund, Saku Mäenalanen, Jesse Puljujärvi, and Sakari Manninen finding the back of the net during the first and second period. Benjamin Nissner scored Austria’s first goal, though it was quickly responded to by a goal from Patrik Puistola. Leon Wallner also scored for Austria.