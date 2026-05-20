Report: Former Canucks GM Allvin Will Not Be Returning To The Organization

Former Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin had previously been offered a look at other roles within the organization after his firing.
When Patrik Allvin was fired from his position as the Vancouver Canucks’ General Manager in mid-April, the organization noted that they would leave the door open for him to return to the organization in a different role. As reported by TSN’s Darren Dreger earlier today, that door has officially closed, as Allvin will not be returning to the Canucks organization.
Allvin spent nearly five seasons as the Canucks' GM, having been hired in January of 2022. His tenure with Vancouver was his first stint as a full-time General Manager, as he previously served as an interim GM with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2020-21 season.
One part of Allvin's portfolio that has significantly raised interest is his lengthy experience in scouting. He served as a European scout for the Montréal Canadiens (2002 to 2006) before joining the Penguins in the same role (2006 to 2012). After six seasons in this role with Pittsburgh, he was elevated to Director of European Scouting (2012 to 2017) before being named Director of Amateur Scouting (2017 to 2021).
During Allvin's tenure as General Manager, the Canucks made the post-season once, losing in Game 7 to the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Some of his biggest moves include trading Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild for Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi, Liam Öhgren, and a 2026 first-round pick, as well as acquiring Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor.
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