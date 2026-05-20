Report: Former Canucks GM Allvin Will Not Be Returning To The Organization

One part of Allvin's portfolio that has significantly raised interest is his lengthy experience in scouting. He served as a European scout for the Montréal Canadiens (2002 to 2006) before joining the Penguins in the same role (2006 to 2012). After six seasons in this role with Pittsburgh, he was elevated to Director of European Scouting (2012 to 2017) before being named Director of Amateur Scouting (2017 to 2021).