Sasson Scores First Of The Tournament, Karlsson Nabs Two Assists: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

Throughout the first bit of his 2026 IIHF World Championship, Sasson has consistently taken on the role of the U.S.’s third-line centre between Mathieu Olivier and Paul Cotter. Today, with the addition of Matthew Tkachuk to USA’s roster, Sasson found himself in more of a floater’s role. This didn’t stop him from being a factor in today’s game, however, as he scored to put Team USA up 2–1 at the start of the second period. Sasson’s goal today marks his first-career tally at the World Championships.