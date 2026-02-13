5 Former Canucks Who Made Notable Impressions In Their First Games Of The 2026 Winter Olympics

As well as registering his first two Olympic points off goals by Tage Thompson and Auston Matthews, Hughes was noticeable throughout the game — as he always is — calling for the puck often and jumping up into the O-zone to help his team generate more offence. He theoretically scored to give his team the 2–0 lead, though it was called back due to the entry being deemed offside. Unsurprisingly, no U.S. player came close to Hughes’ TOI today, as the defenceman logged 21:29 minutes.