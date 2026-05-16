5 Pending UFA’s The Canucks Should Re-Sign During The 2026 Off-Season

The Vancouver Canucks cannot afford to lose their identity again. That is why they should consider re-signing these five unrestricted free-agents ahead of the 2026–27 season.
For years, the organization has cycled through players, coaches, systems, and philosophies, trying to figure out what kind of team it actually wants to be. But over the final stretch of this season, Vancouver finally started showing signs of becoming something different — harder-working, more connected, more physical, and far more difficult to play against.
Honestly, the Canucks should look back at those earlier Travis Green-era teams. While they still lost games, they competed every night. The group worked hard, was difficult to play against, and gave fans something to cheer about as young players like Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Brock Boeser were developing in front of their very eyes.
That needs to become the standard again. The real challenge for Vancouver is not simply finding talent; it is building an identity strong enough that future players naturally fall into it. That is why the organization should consider re-signing these five unrestricted free agents ahead of the 2026–27 season.
Teddy Blueger
This should be the easiest decision on the list.
Blueger missed a large portion of the season with an injury, but when he came back, he immediately showed what type of leader he truly is. Even while hurt, he still brought accountability, professionalism, and leadership to the group.
Blueger comes from the Pittsburgh Penguins' model. He has seen how Sidney Crosby trains, how Stanley Cup teams operate, and what championship habits actually look like behind the scenes. He also won a Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in a depth role, which matters because he understands exactly what contending teams need from bottom-six players.
That’s where Blueger’s value goes beyond the scoresheet.
The Canucks also made a statement at the trade deadline by refusing to move him unless they got proper value. That matters because it tells the league Vancouver values leadership players properly and will not simply give them away for nothing.
Curtis Douglas
Plain and simple, re-sign Douglas.
The forward has already helped create a new locker-room culture and identity in a very short amount of time. From celebrating goals and defending teammates to partaking in locker-room traditions where players have to high-five him despite him being the tallest guy in the room, Douglas has become a major personality within the group.
Those things matter more than people realize, especially if the Canucks want to maintain the identity they claimed they started building over the final five weeks of the season.
At 6’9”, Douglas gives Vancouver functional toughness. Adam Foote even described him as someone who can “drag our guys into the pile.”
There is also still untapped potential in his game. If Douglas continues developing, imagine trying to move a 6’9” forward planted at the top of the crease, creating screens and chaos around the net. That type of presence is difficult to defend. While the NHL has moved away from traditional enforcers, players like Douglas still matter because they provide functional toughness.
Derek Forbort
Forbort has had unbelievably bad injury luck recently, but the Canucks should still consider bringing him back in a mentorship role.
He still brings value because he understands how to defend properly, kill penalties, block shots, support younger defencemen, and stand up for teammates.
Forbort also understands how to jump into the play and pick his spots offensively. You can already picture younger defencemen like Tom Willander and Zeev Buium learning when to activate offensively and when to stay back simply by watching a veteran like Forbort manage the game.
Especially with Vancouver losing a veteran presence like Tyler Myers, there is now an even bigger need for mentorship and stability on the back end, and Forbort fits that role perfectly.
Guillaume Brisebois
Brisebois is the definition of loyalty.
And honestly, players like this are usually forgotten until injuries hit.
The Canucks drafted him 66th overall in 2015 as part of the Eddie Läck trade, and he has spent his entire professional career with the organization ever since. Alongside Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko, he is one of the organization's longest-serving players.
Despite never being guaranteed a full-time NHL role, Brisebois has continued signing contracts to stay in Vancouver and help wherever needed.
Every successful organization has players like Brisebois. He understands the system, stays ready, and can step into difficult situations without needing everything re-explained.
Joseph LaBate
LaBate’s journey coming full-circle with the Canucks, makes him an easy player to respect.
Originally drafted by Vancouver in 2011, he left the organization for years before returning to help provide depth and leadership. That willingness to come back says a lot about his professionalism and character.
LaBate still brings value because he can help stabilize the Abbotsford Canucks, mentor younger players, play physical hockey, finish checks, and step into NHL games when injuries happen.
The Canucks have spent years cycling through depth players who never truly fit the team's identity. Re-signing players like LaBate is less about finding stars and more about building low-cost culture pieces that understand the organization and embrace their role.
Vancouver does not need to become a contender overnight. But they do need to become a team opponents hate playing against again.
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