5 Former Canucks Taking Part In The 2026 IIHF World Championship

Lafferty, now a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, will join Sasson on Team USA during this year’s World Championship. The forward spent one season with the Canucks in 2023–24, scoring 13 goals and 11 assists in 79 games, before being traded to Chicago by Vancouver. This is not the first time Lafferty has played at the World Championships, as he also represented Team USA in 2022, putting up a goal and two assists in 10 games.