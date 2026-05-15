The 'Klim Reaper' Is Here: Abbotsford Canucks Winger Danila Klimovich's Journey From Belarus To BC

The 2024-25 campaign was good for both the player and the team, as Klimovich hit a career high in points with 38, leading the team in goals with 25 during the regular season. In the run to Abbotsford’s run to the Calder Cup last postseason, Klimovich scored four goals, and all were incredibly consequential; the first was the game-winning goal in game one of Pacific Division semifinals against the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the second was in double overtime of game four of the Western Conference final against the Texas Stars which gave the Canucks a 3-1 series lead, the third was again in double overtime in game one of the finals against the Charlotte Checkers, and the fourth was the tying goal in the second period of the Calder Cup-winning game.