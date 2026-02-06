5 Vancouver Canucks Storylines At The 2026 Winter Olympics

Two of the Canucks’ pending UFAs will take part in the 2026 Olympics for their respective teams — Teddy Blueger for Latvia and David Kämpf for Czechia. This is especially intriguing as both players will likely be put in more-expanded roles than the ones they currently play in with Vancouver, with Blueger in particular potentially ending up in a more offensively-inclined role. With the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6 looming, there’s no doubt that management teams will be eyeing players at the Olympics as some to target as pick-ups for playoff runs, and Blueger in particular could be a strong piece for contending teams to add. Vancouver is one of those teams that looks like they’ll be making moves up until the deadline; if Blueger or Kämpf put on a show at the Olympics, it wouldn’t be surprising to see one of the league’s top teams make a move to acquire them as a depth piece.