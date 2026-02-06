From The Archive: Gold Diggers

Over in Group C, Team USA won’t overlook the Danes or Latvians – the latter have a penchant for being a tough out in international play – but stand to face their toughest test in the Germans. Silver medallists at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, albeit in a tournament bereft of NHL participation, The Germans are among the more mercurial competitors, capable of anything from the astounding to the abysmal. They have finished as high as second and as low as ninth across the past five World Championships.