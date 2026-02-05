Logo
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 Winter Olympics: Full Schedule

A look at the schedule for each Vancouver Canucks player at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are officially here, with a handful of Vancouver Canucks players heading to Italy. In total, seven players will represent their countries, with the tournament kicking off on February 11, 2026, in Milan. Here are the full schedules for each player:

Elias Pettersson: Team Sweden

Sweden vs Italy: February 11, 2026 @ 12:10 pm PT
Sweden vs Finland: February 13, 2026 @ 3:10 am PT
Sweden vs Czechia: February 14, 2026 @ 3:10 am PT

Filip Hronek, David&nbsp;Kämpf: Team Czechia

Czechia vs Canada: February 12, 2026 @ 7:40 am PT
Czechia vs France: February 13, 2026 @ 7:40 am PT
Czechia vs Switzerland: February 15, 2026 @ 3:10 am PT

Kevin Lankinen: Team Finland

Finland vs Slovakia: February 11, 2026 @ 7:40 am PT
Finland vs Sweden: February 13, 2026 @ 3:10 am PT
Finland vs Italy: February 14, 2026 @ 7:40 am PT

Feb 13, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Team Finland goalie Kevin Lankinen (32) looks on in warm-up before the game against Team USA during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn ImagesFeb 13, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Team Finland goalie Kevin Lankinen (32) looks on in warm-up before the game against Team USA during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Teddy Blueger,&nbsp;Anri Ravinskis: Team Latvia

Latvia vs USA: February 12, 2026 @ 12:10 pm PT
Latvia vs Germany: February 14, 2026 @ 3:10 am PT
Latvia vs Denmark: February 15, 2026 @ 10:10 am PT

Lukas Reichel: Team Germany

Germany vs Denmark: February 12, 2026 @ 12:10 pm PT
Germany vs Latvia: February 14, 2026 @ 3:10 am PT
Germany vs USA: February 15, 2026 @ 12:10 PT

Qualifying Round :

February 17, 2026: 3:10 am PT & 7:40 am PT

Quarterfinal Round:

February 18, 2026: 3:10 am PT, 5:10 am PT, 7:40 am PT & 12:10 pm PT

Semifinal Round:

February 20, 2026: 7:40 am PT & 12:10 pm PT

Bronze Medal Game:

February 21, 2026: 11:40 am PT

Gold Medal Game:&nbsp;

February 22, 2026: 5:10 am PT

