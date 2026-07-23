5 Years Later, The Ekman-Larsson/Garland Trade Remains One Of The Worst In Canucks History

It has been five years since the Vancouver Canucks traded for Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland.
July 23, 2021, will be remembered by Vancouver Canucks fans as the day the organization made one of the worst trades in franchise history. Then GM Jim Benning agreed to a deal with the Arizona Coyotes that saw Vancouver acquire Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland from the Arizona Coyotes for Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle, Antoine Roussel, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, and a 2023 seventh-round pick. Here is a look at the trade five years later.
Before diving into the trade, it is important to add some context. The Canucks were coming off a disappointing season in which the organization missed the playoffs. For Benning, it was a chance to potentially upgrade not just the defence, but also add a scoring winger to the lineup.
Unfortunately for Benning and the organization, this trade turned into one of the biggest swings and misses in franchise history. Starting with Ekman-Larsson, he struggled for two seasons before being bought out in the 2023 off-season. Due to his long-term deal and significant cap hit, Vancouver was hit with a dead cap penalty, which will continue until the 2031 off-season.
As for Garland, he produced 221 points in 371 games over his five years. He also played a crucial role in the Canucks' 2024 playoff run. Five years later, however, Garland is no longer with the organization, as he was dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets last season.
While Garland was at least productive in a Vancouver jersey, he is not at the level of the player the Coyotes selected with the first-rounder in 2021. That player was Dylan Guenther, who has developed into one of the NHL's brightest stars. The 23-year-old has 183 points in 227 games so far in his career, and his coming off his first career 40-goal season.
Even if the Canucks did not take Guenther in that spot, there are a handful of NHL regulars who would have been available at ninth overall in 2021. Some other notable names include Cole Sillinger and Matthew Coronato. Instead, Vancouver missed the chance to once again draft in the first round as they had to wait until 41st overall to make a selection.
In the end, this trade led to a trifecta of negativity for the Canucks. The deal caused one of the biggest buyouts in NHL history, led to significant problems in the locker room and forced fans in Vancouver to watch a high-end prospect thrive in another market. While it isn't the worst deal in Canucks history, the Ekman-Larsson/Garland trade remains near the top of the list five years later.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.