Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Victor Mancini

Grading Canucks defenceman Victor Mancini's 2025-26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on defenceman Victor Mancini.
Mancini's 2025–26 Season Review
Mancini spent the 2025-26 campaign split between the AHL and NHL. He played 33 games with the Abbotsford Canucks, producing four goals and 12 points. As for the NHL, Mancini recorded three assists in 24 games while averaging 13:44 of ice time.
Overall, it was clear that Adam Foote and his staff were unwilling to give Mancini opportunities at the NHL level. He played over 16 minutes on seven occasions and played under 12 minutes eight times. Mancini was also a healthy scratch throughout the season, which included the final three games of the campaign.
As for his other stats, Mancini blocked 26 shots and threw 28 hits. He also registered 14 shots on net and had 32 shot attempts. Finally, Mancini got into his first career NHL fight, which he arguably won against Brandon Duhaime.
Overall, Mancini looked more confident in the AHL than the NHL. It is clear that Manny Malhotra trusts the 24-year-old, as he was a significant part of Abbotsford's Calder Cup championship. With Malhotra now behind the bench in Vancouver, Mancini could see more opportunities than he did during the 2025-26 season.
Mancini's 2025–26 Letter Grade
The 2025-26 campaign was not kind to Mancini. He didn't develop as planned, partly because of how he was deployed game to game. That being said, it is clear that the organization still has faith in him, as Mancini signed a two-year extension at the end of March.
Ultimately, Mancini receives an C grade for the 2025-26 season.
Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades
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