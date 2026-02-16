6 Canucks To Take Part In 2026 Winter Olympic Qualifier Round

Two Canucks will take part in this particular qualifying matchup, as Filip Hronek and David Kämpf have both been big pieces in Czechia’s lineup. Czechia’s tournament has likely not gone the way they thought it would, as they kicked off the 2026 Winter Olympics with a lopsided 5–0 loss to Team Canada. While they did take down France by a score of 6–3, this game was surprisingly close for parts of the game. In their final game, they lost to a Switzerland team that has impressed throughout the tournament by 4–3 in overtime.