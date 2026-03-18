March Has Been The Month Of Canucks Centre Marco Rossi

If this truly is the turning of the tide for Rossi in his time with Vancouver, then his play is coming at a key time for the organization’s decision-making. The forward’s role with the organization fits in well with where he’s at career-wise. While he’s on the ‘older side’ of the rebuild’s target age at 24, he still has enough experience in the league to potentially be a key leader when Vancouver does begin to take strides towards competing properly.