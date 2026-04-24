A Look At Potential Canucks General Manager Candidate Ray Whitney

Ray Whitney is another name to keep an eye on when it comes to the Vancouver Canucks' open GM position.
Another name has been added to the long list of potential candidates for the Vancouver Canucks open General Manager position. According to multiple insiders, Ray Whitney has been at least discussed as an option for the Canucks. The question now is, who is Whitney, and would he be a good fit for the organization?
Most know Whitney from his long NHL career. The now 53-year-old played 1,330 regular-season games and won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. Whitney also captained the Spokane Chiefs to a Memorial Cup championship in 1991, which is the same year he was named the WHL's Player of the Year.
While Whitney had a long NHL career, he does not have much experience in a front office. He spent three years with the Hurricanes as a scout and was part of the management group for Canada's 2022 Spengler Cup team. According to Elite Prospects, Whitney also coached his son, Hudson, with the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes for a few seasons.
Like most of the candidates mentioned, there is a connection between Whitney and Jim Rutherford. Vancouver's President of Hockey Operations signed the potential GM candidate in 2005 while working for the Hurricanes. The two spent five seasons together before Whitney left as a free agent in 2010.
While Whitney is rumoured for the GM job, he may join the organization in a different capacity. The Canucks could be making significant changes over the next few months as the organization prepares for what could be a lengthy rebuild. Ultimately, though, based on reports, it appears that Vancouver has at least discussed hiring Whitney this off-season.
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