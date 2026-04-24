Canucks Rossi Will Not Participate In 2026 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canucks center Marco Rossi is focused on being fully healthy for next season.
Austria will be missing one of their key players at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. According to the site sport.orf.at, Vancouver Canucks forward Marco Rossi will miss the tournament as he continues to recover from injuries sustained during the season. When translated, the article says that Rossi sustained a metatarsal fracture in October and an additional foot injury later in the campaign.
After being acquired in December, Rossi played 33 games for the Canucks. The 24-year-old recorded 22 points while averaging 17:09 of ice time per night. Over his career, Rossi has played 235 regular-season games, where he has recorded 136 points.
Austria will be part of Group A at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. Some of their opponents include the USA, Switzerland, Finland and Germany. Austria will open their tournament on May 16, 2026, when they battle Great Britain.
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