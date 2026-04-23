Abbotsford Canucks Win First Game Of The 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs: One Year Ago Today

One year ago today, the Abbotsford Canucks kicked off their 2025 Calder Cup playoff campaign with a Game 1 win against the Tucson Roadrunners.
Welcome to the 2025 Calder Cup Throwback Series. Throughout the course of April, May, and June, we’ll be looking back at some of the biggest moments in the Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup championship run from 2025.
One year ago today, the AHL Canucks kicked off their 2025 Calder Cup Playoff run with a 4–3 home win against the Tucson Roadrunners. This would ultimately mark the start of a hard-earned, high-effort championship run that would see Abbotsford hoist the Calder Cup in Charlotte exactly two months later.
Prior to their Calder Cup run in 2025, Abbotsford had never made it past the second round in the AHL post-season, nor had they ever faced the Roadrunners in playoffs. This didn’t limit the way they played, however, as the AHL Canucks proved themselves with physical play right from the get-go. Their style of play would later become a big talking point in their team dynamic on the ice.
Abbotsford was able to get a good share of depth scoring in this game, with Sammy Blais potting two in an effort that resulted in him being named first-star of the match. Tristen Nielsen, who is now competing with the Colorado Eagles in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, also found the back of the net. Linus Karlsson, who has earned himself a full-time role with the Vancouver Canucks since this championship run, scored his first goal in what would later become a historic post-season for him.
More important performers from this match include Arshdeep Bains, who had two assists and two shots on goal, as well as Max Sasson, who had four shots and one assist. 10 different AHL Canucks recorded at least a point in this game, while Artūrs Šilovs started off his playoff-MVP campaign with a 21-save performance.
While they didn’t know it at the time, this was Karlsson, Sasson, and many other current-Canucks’ first game in a playoff series against their current teammate Curtis Douglas. Douglas played for Tucson at the time and finished the three-game series with four shots on goal.
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