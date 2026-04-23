Abbotsford Canucks Win First Game Of The 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs: One Year Ago Today

Abbotsford was able to get a good share of depth scoring in this game, with Sammy Blais potting two in an effort that resulted in him being named first-star of the match. Tristen Nielsen, who is now competing with the Colorado Eagles in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, also found the back of the net. Linus Karlsson, who has earned himself a full-time role with the Vancouver Canucks since this championship run, scored his first goal in what would later become a historic post-season for him.