A Look At The NHL Salary Cap Rules For The 2026-27 Season

The NHL has announced the salary cap floor and ceiling for the 2026-27 season.
The NHL and NHLPA have announced the salary cap rules for the 2026-27 season. The lower limit will be $76.9 million, which is an increase from $70.6 million. As for the upper limit, that will increase from $95.5 million to $104 million.
The cap growth aligns with the statement the NHL released back on January 31, 2025. In addition to the new cap floor and ceiling, the highest cap hit a player can carry for the 2026-27 season is $20.8 million. As of writing, Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov will have the highest AAV for the 2026-27 campaign at $17 million.
As for the Vancouver Canucks, they are projected to be well below the cap ceiling. According to PuckPedia, Vancouver has $21,559,167 of cap space heading into the 2026 off-season. There are also no big restricted or unrestricted free agents that need to be signed, which means the Canucks could go into next season with a cap hit under 90 million.
Vancouver Canucks' Top 10 AAV's For The 2026-27 Season:
- Elias Pettersson: $11.6 million
- Thatcher Demko: $8.5 million
- Brock Boeser: $7.25 million
- Filip Hronek: $7.25 million
- Jake DeBrusk: $5.5 million
- Marcus Pettersson: $5.5 million
- Marco Rossi: $5 million
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson buyout: $4,766,667
- Kevin Lankinen: $4.5 million
- Filip Chytil: $4,437,500
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